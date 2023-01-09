Police Release Image Of Vehicle Linked To Murder Of Father & Daughter

A woman has been arrested in relation to the death of a father and daughter in a horror shed fire in southern Queensland.

Emergency services were called to the Biggenden property following reports of a large fire at around 12:20PM on December 20.

Upon arriving at the scene, police found the bodies of local baker Todd Mooney and his 10-year-old daughter Kirra.

Police have arrested and charged 24-year-old Maryborough woman Kristen Leslie Olsen with murder and arson.

Stay up-to-date on the latest news with The QLD Briefing - keeping you in the loop with the region’s breaking news as it hits.

Olsen is set to face court today.

Police have released an image of a white Holden Barina wagon with a solar panel on the roof in relation to the deaths.

Anyone who may have spotted the vehicle between the hours of 10AM and 2PM on the day of the fires around Bam Bam Springs or Biggenden are being urged to contact police.

The vehicle was located burnout out an hour away in Maryborough and believe it to be linked to the murders.

Police believe Olsen did not know the two victims prior to the alleged arson.

Investigations are ongoing.

Subscribe to The Briefing, Australia's fastest-growing news podcast on Listnr today. serves up the latest news headlines and a deep dive into a topic affecting you. All in under 20 minutes.