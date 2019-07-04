Police Release Names & Photos of Two Men Following Stabbing at Plainland

Detectives investigating the death of 53-year-old Oakey man Paul Rock (pictured below) who died following a disturbance in the carpark of a Plainland’s hotel on Monday evening (July 1) have released the names and images of two men who may able to assist with their investigation.

Beau Smith, 26 (greenish and black shirts) is Caucasian, 180cm tall, with a proportional build, brown hair and blue eyes.

Kye Enright, 21 (black shirt) is Caucasian, 165cm tall, slim build, brown hair and blue eyes.

The two men are believed to have left the scene in a black sedan with the car last seen travelling on the Ipswich Motorway at Goodna shortly before 6.30pm that night.

Police are urging anyone who sights the men or has any information regarding their current whereabouts to not approach them and to immediately call Triple Zero (000).

POLICELINK: 131.444

ONLINE: online form 24hrs a day

CRIMESTOPPERS: 1800.333.000 or via crimestoppersqld.com.au 24hrs per day

QUOTE REF #:QP1901267902

