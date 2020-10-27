Tasmania Police Renew Search For Long-Term Missing Man Nicola Sallese

Tasmania Police are again calling for the public’s assistance to locate long-term missing man Nicola Sallese who went missing nearly 12 years ago.

Mr Sallese was last in Sheffield on the 17th of November 2008 driving a silver coloured Toyota Camry sedan.

According to Police, there has been no confirmed trace of him or his car since the date of his disappearance.

“Missing person files are never closed and it is a routine process to review cases like Mr Sallese’s in an effort to provide answers for the loved ones left behind,” said Sergeant Delpero.

Mr Sallese was employed by the Hydro Electric Commission and became familiar with a number of locations during his working life, including:

Poatina

King River

Anthony

Mersey-Forth

Lake Cethana

Lake Barrington

Georgetown

Tarraleah

Wayatinah

Strathgordon

Tullah

Sergeant Delpero says that while some of the locations where Mr Sallese worked have previously been searched, they cover large and dense areas.

"Roads and tracks in and around the areas are used by businesses and the public and I ask anyone who may see a Toyota Camry sedan in any of the locations to come forward,” he said.

Information that may assist police to locate Mr Sallese's car can be provided to Tasmania Police on 131444 or Crime Stoppers anonymously on 1800 333 000.

Further information relating to Mr Sallese's disappearance is available on the National Missing Persons website at www.missingpersons.gov.au/search/tas/nicola-nick-sallese

*Please note that the image is a Toyota Camry similar to that owned by Mr Sallese.