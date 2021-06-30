Police Reveal CCTV Locking Down Shane Bowden’s Killers

Gold Coast and Homicide Detectives are one step closer to identifying bikie, Shane Bowden’s killers after releasing CCTV footage of two men loading fuel containers into a hire car at a Logan petrol station 3-weeks prior to Bowden’s murder.

Using a concealed GPS tracking device on Bowden’s car police are now piecing together the puzzle.

The Mongols associates caught on camera are suspected of hiring the dark blue Kia Cerato as a get-away car in Bowden’s association.

The notorious bikie was shot 21 times after a gym session on October 12, as he drove into his Pimpama unit.

Police suspect the petrol was used to burn the two vehicles, a Ford Falcon and Holden Commodore used in the murder. Both cars were found dumped north of Gold Coast.

Detective Superintendent Brendan Smith said it’s “clear the whole crime has been planned and executed” by the Mongols and the two men seen in the footage were working for the renowned bikie gang.

Supt Smith is insistent the men come forward and save themselves from further assault.

“If you are on the fringe, it’s about time you thought about yourself because these gangs have no honour among themselves. They are not going to protect you. They don’t care about you.” - Supt Brendan Smith

Detectives are asking for anyone with information of the Kia Cerato or the two men to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or Police Link on 131 444.

Join Tom Tilley with regular rotating co-hosts Jan Fran, Annika Smethurst and Jamila Rizvi on The Briefing, Monday - Saturday, for the day's headlines and breaking news as well as hot topics and interviews. Available on Listnr.