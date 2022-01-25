Police Reveal Nine-Year-Old Murdered In The Blue Mountains Was Shot

A warning: some may find the details of this story distressing

NSW Police have confirmed the cause of death of a nine-year-old girl killed in the Blue Mountains earlier this month.

Charlise Mutten, whose disappearance gripped the nation, was found in a plastic barrel near the Colo River last Tuesday, after being reported missing days earlier.

Homicide Squad Commander, Detective Superintendent Danny Doherty revealed today the nine-year-old died after allegedly being shot by her mother’s fiancé.

“The cause of death has also been established and I can now disclose the cause of death for Charlise was that she suffered a fatal gunshot wound,” Det Supt Doherty said.

Police had released specific details of the "unimaginable and egregious" alleged crime, in a bid to fill in "significant" gaps missing in the timeline of events.

"It's probably very unpalatable for the community to hear the circumstances of this beautiful nine-year-old girl but it's important for us to do that so we get answers for the family," Det Supt Doherty said.

"Charlise is not here to defend herself, we have to act on her behalf, and we want to make sure justice is delivered."

Police have released CCTV footage of a red Holden Colorado seen driving into central Sydney and around the Colo area on January 13 and 14.

"We really need the community's assistance with this," he said.

"[Police are] Appealing to anyone who may have seen this red Holden Colorado towing a boat, any suspicious activity or unusual activity around the car and the boat at any of those locations or other locations," Det Supt Doherty said.

A search involving police divers and the dog squad is currently underway at the Mount Wilson property, in the hope of retrieving a small-calibre firearm used in the alleged murder.

Charlise was on a holiday with her mother, Kallista Mutten, and her mother's fiancé, 31-year-old Justin Stein at a luxury estate at Mount Wilson, west of Sydney, when she was allegedly killed between January 11 and 12.

Last week Mr Stein was charged with Charlise's murder.

Anyone with CCTV or dashcam footage, or who remembers seeing the Ute and boat, is urged to contact police, or Crimestoppers on 1800 333 000.

