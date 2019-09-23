Police Reveal What Makes Certain People Easy Targets To Home Burglaries

Victoria Police are working hard to keep our community safe - but it's everyone's responsibility

Having a burglar enter your home and steal your belongings is a scary thought – but what’s scarier, is if it could have been prevented.

The fact is, 30% of residential robberies in Greater Shepperton are achieved with no sign of forced entry, or through an unlocked door or window.

This alarming statistic has suggested that many rural residents in the area have a lack of interest when it comes to property security.

Disturbing statistics on residential burglaries revealed.

That’s why the “Don’t Give Crime a Key” initiative was born – a new Community Safety Network (CSN) led by Victoria Police and other community partners that aims to tackle theft and empower people to protect their valuables.

Shepparton Inspector Troy Hargadon said the campaign is one of several police initiatives running – but they can’t do it alone.

“We are working every day to keep the community safe, but crime prevention is actually everyone’s responsibility. - Inspector Hargadon

“Every day, there are simple things each of us can do to prevent crime and keep our property safe. Thefts can occur at any time, so it’s important not to present easy opportunities for thieves.”

While theft and burglary incidents have decreased year on year, robbers are still operating, mostly when the opportunity arises and often during the day when residents aren’t home.

Most locals feel they are safe if they feel their neighbours are trustworthy and reliable, but the alarming reality is: thieves travel into rural areas to target homes and properties.

The most commonly stolen items are those that are valuable like jewellery, cash, computers and other electrical equipment.

How you can combat crime in your area

Leaving windows windows open is a common mistake that can lead to burglary.

While there are no tips in the world that can eradicate property crime completely, there are some useful tips that can help diminish your chances of becoming a victim.

The “Don’t Give Crime a Key” project encourages locals to remember the following:

Lock all doors and windows

Appearances: Make it look like someone is home when you’re out.

Install and activate an alarm system

Secure valuables by keeping them in a safe place.

Keep tools and ladders locked away. Your tools may be used by thieves during a burglary to gain entry to your home

If you’ve been burgled – what's next?

Computers are among those items most commonly targeted by thieves.

If you find yourself a victim of burglary, it’s important to know the next steps to not only help with the police investigation but to keep yourself safe.

According to Greater Shepparton police, you should keep these four steps in mind, in the event of a burglary:

Report any suspicious activity in your neighbourhood to police.

If you have been burgled, do not touch anything. Call police on Triple Zero (000).

If somebody breaks in while you’re at home, get out or find a safe place, such as a secure room and call police on Triple Zero (000).

The safety of yourself and others is more important than trying to prevent a burglary

Why you shouldn't give crime a key

"Don't Give Crime a Key" is a police initiative to avoid home burglary stats to rise.

This crime prevention campaign - supported through increased public messaging - is one of several CSN initiatives to empower people to take the right steps to stop theft.

The police are ramping up their support too, but urge that ‘it is everyone’s responsibility’.

A campaign with a stern message to not ‘Give crime a key’, so those in the Greater Shepparton area don’t become another disturbing statistic.

Click here for more information about how you can increase community safety in your neighbourhood.

This initiative is part of the Community Safety Networks Project.