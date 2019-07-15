Police say another 2 youths charged over post office break-ins.

Cairns Property Crime Squad officers arrested and charged two youths on Saturday as a result of continued investigations into an incident at an Earlville post office complex last week.

Youths targeted the Mulgrave Road premises in the early hours of July 9, forcing entry to numerous private mail boxes and opening items of mail from within the boxes.

A 15-year-old boy was taken into custody at a Mooroobool address at around 9am on Saturday. A 17-year-old Manoora boy was located about an hour later and was also taken into custody.

They were each charged with 21 counts of entering premises with intent and one count of wilful damage. The younger boy was also further charged with two counts of fraud and one count each of receiving tainted property, burglary, unlawful use of a motor vehicle and receiving tainted property. The additional charges are for matters unrelated to the post office incident.