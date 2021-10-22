Police Say Its Likely Cleo Smith Was Abducted From Remote WA Campsite

Cleo Smith (left) pictured in the sleep-suit she was last seen wearing.

Police strongly believe missing toddler Cleo Smith was taken by someone from her family’s tent in the early hours of last Saturday morning.

The desperate police search for the missing toddler continues today as detectives scour the Blowholes campsite near Carnarvon in WA where she vanished, for forensic clues.

A $1 million dollar reward is up for grabs for vital information that will lead to finding Cleo.

Superintendent Rod Wilde says someone knows what happened to Cleo.

Cleo was last seen by her family inside their tent at 1:30 am when she asked for a drink of water. When her parents woke up at 6 am, they discovered she had vanished.

Cleo Smith is approximately 110 centimetres tall with honey blonde coloured hair and hazel eyes.

Anyone with information is urged to call police on 131 444 or Crimestoppers on 1800 333 000.

