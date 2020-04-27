Police Search Continues For Offender Following The Arson Of A Vehicle In Shepparton

Shepparton police continue to search for the offender responsible for setting a dark grey Land Rover on fire on Saturday 18th April.

The vehicle was parked along Wyndham St Shepparton, between Guthrie St and the Broken River bridge, when it was set alight around 7.50pm.

Thankfully, no one was injured as a result of the blaze.

Police are appealing for witnesses of suspicious or related activity to contact them on 5820 5777. Alternatively a confidential report can be made via Crime Stoppers.

