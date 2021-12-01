Police Search For Gold Coast Jockey Identified As Missing Swimmer

Well-known Gold Coast jockey Chris Caserta has been identified as the missing swimmer off the waters of Surfers Paradise.

The 26-year-old's disappearance following a late-night swim spraked a Queensland police search in the early hours of Thursday morning.

It's believed Caserta went for a swim with 25-year-old trackwork rider Amy Graham around 10pm on Wednesday and did not return.

Bystanders were able to assist the Graham and pull her from the water, where she was taken to hospital in a stable condition.

“The rescue helicopter as well as lifesavers on jet skis patrolled for some time but were unable to locate (Mr Caserta),” a Queensland Ambulance spokesperson said.

“As far as we know they went for a swim and some people on the esplanade heard a woman screaming and went in after her.

“But they were unable to locate him."

The search began late Wednesday night and recommended when sunlight emerged on Thursday, with emergency crews using helicopters and jet skis to assist.

The pair are originally from Victoria.

