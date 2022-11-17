Police Search For Man Following Robbery At Gold Coast Petrol Station

Police are searching for a man alleged to have been involved in the robbery of a petrol station on the Gold Coast.

Gold Coast police attended a petrol station on Ferry Road at around 1:30AM on October 27 following reports a man had threatened a staff member with a knife.

The man is alleged to have come behind the counter and asked the employee to give him the money out of two tills before fleeing the scene on foot.

Police release footage of the incident showing a man wearing. A black hoodie, black cap and grey track pants.

Anyone with information about the robbery or the identity of the man are being urged to contact police.

