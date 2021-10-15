Police Search For Missing 21-Year-Old Sydney Woman

Police have put a call out after a 21-year-old was reported missing on Monday, October 11.

Caitlin Daly was last seen was last seen at her home on Cronin Place, Bonnyrigg around 10pm on the Monday.

Her family and friends have concerns for her welfare and haven't heard from her since Tuesday, October 12.

Officers from Fairfield City Police Area Commend have commenced an investigation.

Caitlin is described as being of Caucasian appearance, about 155-165cm tall, of thin build, with blonde hair.

She was last seen wearing a red top with black tights. She has a scar on her left arm and a tattoo of her birth date in Roman numerals on her left forearm.

Police believe she has visited the Wentworth Point area.

Anyone with information on Caitlin's whereabouts is urged to contact Fairfield City Police Area Command on (02) 9728 8399.

