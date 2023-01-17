Police Search For Offenders After String Of Brisbane Fast Food Robberies

Queensland Police have launched an investigation into four armed robberies of fast food stores over the past 24 hours, ranging across Brisbane's south.

Officers are hunting three offenders linked to the robberies in Springfield, Rocklea, Salisbury and Algester.

At 9.30pm on Sunday, January 15, three people attended a fast food eatery at Commercial Drive in Springfield, armed with weapons.

Acting Detective Inspector, Mick Managa says the trio have been accused of threatening employees before stealing cash and fleeing in a stolen vehicle.

"I would say it was brazen in their actions and we're treating it quite seriously in that we want to identify who those offenders are and bring them to justice," Det. Managa said.

A day later, three other fast food restaurants were robbed by the same group again stealing money.

A fourth person waited outside in the stolen Ford Falcon.

While no one was physically harmed, police are actively searching for the vehicle and offenders, alerting fast food outlets to remain vigilant if anything suspicious occurs.

Police believe the trio is made up of one male and two females.

