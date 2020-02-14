Police Search For Two Men Following Shepparton Assault

Police are appealing for information from the public following a serious assault in Shepparton late last year.

The assault occurred around 9pm on November 15, 2019 when two men forced entry into an Ashendon Street business.

They were armed with hand guns and made threats to kill the 50-year-old Shepparton victim and made demands for a large sum of money.

They fled the scene empty-handed & the victim was not physically harmed.

The mean have been described as Caucasian in appearance, one with a large build & wearing sunglasses.

"Our victim was going about his normal business when he was violently threatened. An ordeal like this has long term effects on a person and we take this incredibly seriously,” Detective Sergeant Mark Crossley said.



“We are confident that we will be able to locate these offenders and are urging anyone who might have information about this incident to come forward to police,” he said.



Investigators are urging anyone who may have seen the men in the area or with any information to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or, you can submit a confidential report online at https://bddy.me/2SqjXlX