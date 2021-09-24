Police Search Underway For Missing Fisherman At Rapid Bay

A search operation is back on for a missing fisherman after an empty kayak was spotted floating in the open sea off the coast of South Australia’s Fleurieu Peninsula yesterday.

The search began Thursday around 5:45pm after police received reports of the kayak drifting about 80 meters from Rapid Bay’s shore, between the town’s caravan park and jetty.

Only about an hour earlier, a man was seen fishing from inside the kayak.

The search operation was paused overnight, recommencing Friday morning as the Police Water Operations Unit, including local police, a police helicopter, SES crews and Sea Rescue volunteers continued searching for the man.

The kayak and a burley bucket have been brought to shore.

Police are urging anyone who recognises the kayak or knows of anyone who had been fishing in the area and had not yet spoken to police, to call the Police Assistance Line on 131 444.

Join Tom Tilley with regular rotating co-hosts Jan Fran, Annika Smethurst and Jamila Rizvi on The Briefing, Monday - Saturday, for the day's headlines and breaking news as well as hot topics and interviews. Available on Listnr.