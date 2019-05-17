Police Searching For Missing Bunbury Woman

UPDATE: Police have advised that Madie has been located safe and well in Carey Park.

---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Police are appealing for information on a missing 24 year old Bunbury woman, who was last seen earlier this month.

Madie Clarke was last spoken to on Thursday May 2, and believed to be the Carey Park / Bunbury area at the time.

Madie is described as having a fair complexion, with a slim build, approximately 175cms tall, blue eyes and has recently dyed her long hair a red/orange colour.

She was last seen wearing blue denim jeans, a white singlet top, blue cardigan, sandals and carrying a black shoulder bag.

Concerns are held for Madie's welfare as she has not made contact with family or friends, which is out of character.

If you see Madie or know where she is, please call police immediately on 131 444.