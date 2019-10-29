Police Searching For Missing Esperance Boy

Police are trying to locate missing a 14-year-old boy from the Esperance suburb of West Beach.

Denzel Bullen was last seen leaving his home on Sunday October 27, at around 6pm.

He is described as approximately 172cm tall, slim build with brown hair and brown eyes, and was last seen wearing black jeans a white jumper and a black hat.

Concerns are held for Denzel's welfare.

If you see Denzel or know where he is, please call police immediately on 131 444.