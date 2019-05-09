Police Searching For Missing Manjimup Man

Manjimup Police are trying to find a 40-year-old Southwest man who has been missing since March.

Dragan (Douglas) Jankovic was last seen leaving a property on Seven Day Road in Manjimup on the morning of Sunday 10 March 2019.

He is described as approximately 177cms tall, with a medium build, tanned complexion, light brown hair, brown eyes, a moustache and beard. He was last seen wearing a grey Lonsdale brand hoodie, shorts and black joggers.

Concerns are held for his welfare.

If you see Mr Jankovic or know where he is, please call police immediately on 131 444.