Police Seek Information On Blue Ute In Relation To Burnt Body In Coomera Home

Police are hunting for information in relation to a blue ute which has been linked back to a house fire and the death of a man in Coomera.

Gold Coast Detective Acting Inspector Mark Procter asked anyone who may have seen the ute exiting Leichhardt Street at around 10:50PM to come forward.

"We are investigating the whereabouts of a blue Holden Commodore utility that left the premises … about 10.50pm," he said.

Detective Acting Inspector Mark Procter asked anyone who may have CCTV or dashcam footage of the vehicle around that time to contact Crime Stoppers.

The body of a 21-year-old man was found inside of a Coomera property after the Queensland fire service were called out to a fire at the same location.

The Queensland Fire and Emergency Service were called out to the property at around 11PM after neighbours reported hearing a smoke alarm.

After extinguishing the minor fire inside the home, the man’s body was discovered in a separate area of the house.

Police are treating the death as suspicious.

According to Detective Acting Inspector Mark Procter, police have located a 38-year-old man who assisting them with the investigation.

The man had suffered serious burns to his body and had visited a colleague’s home in Brisbane before heading to hospital for treatment.

Both the 21-year-old deceased man and the 38-year-old man are “very well known to each other” and police believe they may have been involved in a relationship.

"They are certainly good friends and they're seen in places together which could suggest that, but we don’t know that," Inspector Procter said.

