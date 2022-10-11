Police Seek Out Driver Who Fled The Scene Of Yatala Hit & Run

Police are currently searching for a driver who is alleged to have crashed his van on the M1 near Yatala before fleeing the scene on Thursday afternoon.

According to the Queensland Police, the grey 2021 Renault Master crashed near the exit 41 in Yatala while driving north along the M1 at around 4:25PM on October 6.

Police said in a statement that a 32-year-old Brisbane man was injured during the collision.

“The passenger, a 32-year-old West End (Brisbane) man, suffered serious injuries before being taken to the Princess Alexandra Hospital,” police said.

“The driver, an unknown man, failed to remain at the scene of the crash and fled on foot.”

Police have reached out to the public for assistance in identifying the driver.

Anyone with information or dash cam footage of the incident are being urged to contact police or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

