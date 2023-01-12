Police Seek Out Public To Help Identify Body Of Woman Found Behind Wall In Brisbane

Queensland police are reaching out to the public for help with identifying the woman found hidden in a wall at a Brisbane unit complex.

The body of a woman found hidden inside a wall in Brisbane is still yet to be formally identified.

The woman’s remains were found tightly wrapped in bed sheets and clothing behind a locked off area of a basement at Alderley on December 7.

Police believe the body had been there for some time before it was discovered by cleaners.

A medical examiner determined that the body belonged to a female but she is yet to be formally identified.

Police have reached out to the public for help in identifying the woman.

The woman has been described Caucasian, between the age of 30 and 55-years-old, 155-165cm tall, around a size 10 with brown hair and wore prescription glasses.

Police believe died at some point between 2009 and 2015.

Anyone with information is being urged to contact police or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

