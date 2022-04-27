Police Seek Out Two Male Youths Directly Involved In CBD Stabbing Murder

Police are still searching for two men believed to be actively involved in the stabbing murder of a 25-year-old man in Adelaide’s CBD over the long weekend.

The man’s death has been linked back to Operation Meld, a task force targeting Sudanese youth gangs in Adelaide.

According to Detective Superintendent Des Bray, the 25-year-old man was allegedly chased down and stabbed to death in Adelaide’s CBD.

The stabbing is believed to be as a result of worsening conflict between 051 and KBS African youth gangs.

“What we do know is the victim was chased down by three males and stabbed and stomped,” he said.

“We know the identity of two of those males, one of them is in custody and has been charged with murder," - Detective Superintendent Des Bray

“Investigations are continuing in regards to one, who we don’t know his identity.”

Police say two groups of young men totalling around 20 people met on Sia Furler Lane at 2AM for what Detective Bray described as a “knife fight”.

The victim is believed to have fled the scene at around 2:08AM before being chased down, stabbed and stomped on North Terrace.

Detective Bray said that the man was chased down by three men but only two were directly involved in the stabbing.

“Two people were actively involved in the murder while a third person stood back and watched,” he said.

Police have not yet released the identity of the victim.

