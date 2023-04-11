Police Seek Public Assistance After Woman's Body Discovered In Sydney Unit

Police are seeking information from the public surrounding the death of a 42-year-old woman in Sydney on Easter Sunday.

The woman’s body was discovered inside a western Sydney unit on Sunday evening.

Emergency services were called to the scene on Newman Street in Merrylands at around 11:30PM following concerns for the woman’s welfare.

Upon arriving at the scene, police located a deceased woman who they believe to be a 42-year-old.

A 38-year-old man assisted police at the scene before being transported to Granville Police Station.

The woman is still yet to be formally identified; however, police believe she is a 42-year-old woman.

Police are urging anyone with information to come forward.

