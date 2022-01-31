Police Seek Suspect After Woman's Body Found in North Parramatta

A woman's body has been found in a Sydney apartment on Sunday, with Police opening an investigation into the suspect.

Emergency crews were called to a North Parramatta home unit around 4:30pm on Sunday 30 January, responding to calls of a domestic violence incident.

Parramatta Police Area Command discovered the body inside, establishing a crime scene.

She is yet to be identified, detectives are treating the death as suspicious.

A strike force has been setup to investigated the death, with homicide squads taking charge.

NSW Police released a statement of a man's description who remains the top suspect.

"The man is described as being aged about 20, 175cm-180cm tall, 80kg-90kg with a muscular/athletic build. The man has black hair, a short beard and moustache," the statement read.

"When last seen he was wearing a black, sleeveless top and jeans. He may have scratches on his face and arms."

Officers also say the man could be occupying a Mitsubishi Fuso tipper truck, NSW registration MAKKAC.

Get the latest breaking news from SCA newsrooms around Australia. Short, simple and everything you need to know.