Police Seek Witnesses To A Fatal Crash On Forrest Highway

Police are seeking out witnesses to a fatal crash which occurred on Forrest Highway on Tuesday afternoon.

At around 5:20PM in West Pinjarra, a southbound Toyota Landcruiser collided with a silver Holden Commodore at the intersection of Paull Road.

Emergency services were called out to the scene of the collision but were unable to save the 49-year-old Holden Commodore driver.

The driver of the Holden Commodore passed-away at the scene.

Paramedics attended to the 43-year-old driver of the Toyota Landcruiser who only suffered from minor injuries.

The driver was eventually transported to Peel Health Campus for further treatment.

Major crash investigators are currently looking into the cause of the collision and are reaching out to the public for any information.

Any witnesses to the crash who have CCTV or dashcam footage are being asked to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or to issue a report online.

