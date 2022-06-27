Police Seek Witnesses To Firearms Incident In West Footscray

Maribyrnong Crime Investigation Unit detectives are reaching out to the public for information regarding an attempted firearms attack in West Footscray last month.

According to detectives, a couple were driving their car into an underground carpark at a Roberts Road apartment complex at around 8:50PM on May 16.

A man is believed to have followed the couple’s station wagon through the gate and into the carpark.

The man is then alleged to have approached the car and threatened the man and woman with a weapon.

Stay up-to-date on the latest news with The National Briefing - keeping you in the loop with the nation’s breaking news as it hits.

The driver was able to turn the vehicle around, smashing the garage gate on the way out.

The man attempted to chase the vehicle but was not able to catch up.

Police have released CCTV images of a man they believe can assist with police with their investigation.

The man is described as Caucasian, in his 40’s and with brown or grey hair.

The man was wearing blue jeans, blue shoes and a bright red jumper when the incident took place.

Anyone with information pertaining to the incident to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

Stay up-to-date on the latest news with Your Morning Agenda - supported by a network of local journalists from all major Australian cities, ensuing timely and first hand insights on local stories:

Download LiSTNR and enjoy a new world of audio. All your favourite shows and stations in one library.