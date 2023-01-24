Police Seek Witnesses To Gold Coast Shooting

A teenager has been hospitalised after being shot in the arm on the Gold Coast on Monday evening.

Emergency services were called to a carpark on Sir John Overall Drive in Helensvale at around 6:20PM on Monday evening following reports of a gunshot injury.

Upon arriving at the scene, emergency services found a 19-year-old suffering from a gunshot wound to the arm.

The teen was transported to Gold Coast University Hospital for treatment.

Police are urging anyone who may have spotted a white Nissan Qashqai hatchback in the area around the time of the shooting.

Anyone with CCTV or dashcam footage of the incident are being asked to contact police.

