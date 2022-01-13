Police Seize Over $8 Million From Alleged Money Laundering Scheme

Four people have been arrested by NSW police in relation to an alleged international money laundering scheme.

Police have seized over $8 million in cash in a sting which target an alleged international money laundering operation.

At least $7.8 million has been seized from a property at Rhodes in inner-west Sydney, which police believe was being prepared for laundering.

According to State Crime Commander Stuart Smith, NSW police found close to $5 million in the boot of a vehicle and another $3.1 million in an apartment.

"It was $3.1 million in the apartment, and then obviously a set of keys linking a vehicle to that apartment," he said.

"Downstairs in the garage we located $4.78 million in the boot of a vehicle.

"In terms of organised crime, we've obviously set a new record for a singular seizure of $7.8 million."

Police also found smaller amounts of cash at properties in Burwood and Campsie adding up to over $8 million in total.

Commander Smith said four people have been arrested, all allegedly linked to a drug ring and money laundering scheme.

"The investigation itself centred on a 32-year-old man from Campsie, who we believe is the controller of the group and his connection with the casino in Sydney," he said.

According to police, the 32-year-old man had been barred from returning to the Star Casino where he frequently returned to allegedly to launder money.

Police have said that at least two of the four people arrested in relation to the scheme are also being investigated for connections to Hong Kong syndicates.

