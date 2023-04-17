Police Seize Several Weapons In Mass Crackdown Across Queensland

Police have seized several weapons in some of Queensland’s most popular nightlife locations over the weekend.

The crackdown on weapons comes as police are given the power to search people in busy nightlife precincts and on public transport under new legislation.

Jack’s Law was passed in parliament this month in honour of 17-year-old Jack Beasley who was stabbed to death by a group of teenagers in Surfers Paradise back in 2019.

During the weekend crackdown, police were able to seize eight weapons including knives and knuckle dusters.

Police are believed to have conducted searches 530 people across 10 nightlife precincts and eight public transport hubs.

The weapons were confiscated from both juveniles and adults.

During the week, police searched a number of people at Ipswich train stations locating three knives, a knuckleduster and a machete.

Police searched 18 people over two days with four people found to be carrying a weapon.

