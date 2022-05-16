Police Set Up Super Taskforce To Tackle Escalating Gangland Shootings In South-West Sydney

A new "super taskforce" has been established by NSW Police to tackle Sydney's escalating gangland war.

Taskforce Erebus was formed over the weekend after a recent spate of fatal shootings, including the killing of Rami Iskander in Belmore on Saturday, just two weeks after his uncle, Mahmoud “Brownie” Ahmad, was killed.

Iskander's death marks the third fatal gang related shooting in only four-weeks in south-west Sydney and 13 in just 18 months

“These public acts of violence are dangerous and while they are targeted – regardless of who the victim is – it will not be tolerated. It only takes one stray bullet to injure or kill an innocent person,” Assistant Commissioner Michael Fitzgerald, head of the NSW state crime squad said.

“Police will not back down; we will continue to target anyone who shows a blatant disregard for community safety.”

Mr Fitzgerald said Taskforce Erebus would be briefed on the circumstances surrounding the fatal shootings, other acts of violence, as well as the importation and supply of prohibited drugs, illicit firearm supply, co-ordinated theft of vehicles and other criminal activities.

“Erebus builds on the information and leads already gathered by investigators and ensures they have the resources to keep targeting and putting pressure on these criminal groups,” he said.

Meanwhile, Shadow Police Minister Walt Secord believes it's a soft approach.

"This is the third time the government has announced a taskforce, just make arrests"

"You know who is doing it. You know who they are. You know the families involved. Just make arrests and put them behind bars," he urged.

"And If the government needs legislative change, increased police powers, parliament resumes this week and I stand by ready to provide my support".

“Frankly, I’m less concerned about feuding gangsters killing each other – and far more concerned about innocent bystanders getting killed in the cross-fire," he told The Daily Telegraph

“The community has been patient. The wave of shootings has gone on too long. This is about community safety" - Mr Secord

