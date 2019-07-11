Police Still On Hunt For Man in Relation to Stabbing Death at Plainland

please DO NOT APPROACH

Triple M News Darling Downs

11 July 2019

Triple M News Darling Downs

Article heading image for Police Still On Hunt For Man in Relation to Stabbing Death at Plainland

Image: QPS

While police have charged a man with the murder of a 53-year-old Oakey man in Plainland last week, another still remains at large.

Kye Enright, 21 is described as Caucasian, about 165cm tall, with a slim build, brown hair and blue eyes (pictured below).

 

Police are asking for the public’s assistance to help locate Mr Enright.  If you have any information that could help police with their enquiries contact them on:

Please DO NOT approach – call Triple 0

POLICELINK: 131.444

CRIMESTOPPERS: 1800.333.000

 Missed something? Catch up here!

Make sure you download the Triple M app on iTunes or Google Play to stay across all our best stuff!

Listen Live!
Website T&C'sWebsite T&C'sPrivacy PolicyPrivacy PolicyContactContactComplaintsComplaintsCompetition T&C'sCompetition T&C'sAdvertiseAdvertiseJobsJobs