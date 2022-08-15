Police Take Man Into Custody In Connection With Death Of Townsville Woman

Police have arrested a man they believe is connected to the death of a 44-year-old Townsville woman in Bluewater.

Police took the 38-year-old man into custody at around 8:30PM last night at a business in Proserpine.

Police have alleged that the man pulled out a shot gun and pointed it at a motorist before firing the weapon, hitting the side of the woman’s vehicle on Sunday August 14 at around 11:30AM.

The woman driving the vehicle is not believed to have any connection to the man and escaped the incident without injury.

The man is currently being held by police in Mackay and is assisting detectives with their investigation into the death of a 44-year-old Townsville woman.

Police are urging anyone with information to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 000 333.

