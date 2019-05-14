Police talking to three people in Manunda when a guy dobs himself in by saying he's allegedly got drugs on him.

Cairns Police yesterday charged a 24-year-old Manunda man with one count of possess dangerous drug.

Police were speaking with three people near the corner of Pease Street and Reservoir Road at about 2am today when it’s alleged they were approached by the 24-year-old who told them he had ‘pot’ on him.

When asked what he meant, it’s alleged he said cannabis. Police conducted a search and allegedly located three grams of cannabis.



He will be dealt with under the provisions of the Police Powers and Responsibilities Act.