Police target drink and drug drivers in schools zones across the state

Today, Monday 10 February, South Australia Police in metro and rural areas will target drink and drug drivers near school zones

Known as Operation Stop Drink/Drug Drive Schools, the one day traffic operation will run during school drop off and pick up times of 8am to 9am and 2:45pm to 3:45pm.



A similar operation named Operation Return to School ran over a two day period late last month, and was also conducted during the same peak drop off and pick up times.

It focused on the safety of children and pedestrians around school zones.



Police visited 327 schools during the operation, with a total of 101 expiation notices issued for offences including exceed speed, mobile phone use and licence and registration offences.

Alarmingly, four motorists tested positive to drugs, including a driver from Woodville Gardens who had a child in the car when they returned a positive roadside test for Methamphetamine.



Superintendent Bob Gray, Officer in Charge of the Traffic Services Branch, hopes to see better behaviour during Operation Stop Drink/Drug Drive Schools.

“We cannot stress enough how dangerous and selfish drink and drug driving is,” he said.

“You not only put yourself in danger, but you put others in danger too, especially when you’re driving in or near school zones.

“Driving with drugs in your system obviously isn’t safe, and the message from police is clear: Do not drug or drink drive, because we will not accept any excuses.”