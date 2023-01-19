Police To Charge Teenager Over Alleged Dangerous Driving On Jet Ski

Police are set to formally charge a teenage jet ski rider who was accused of riding too close to another boat in Melbourne earlier in the week.

The incident, which was captured on camera by a passenger, showed a jet ski allegedly intentionally driving close to the boat and spraying water on the boats passengers before fleeing the scene.

Police are set to charge a 16-year-old boy with multiple offences including exceeding five knots within 50 metres of another vessel, dangerous operation and failing to maintain safety equipment.

Water Police Squad Acting Sergeant Michael Greenwood told 9NEWS that police will be cracking down on dangerous behaviour.

"If you engage in this type of behaviour, remember our strike teams are not far away," he said.

"You will be caught up with."

If found guilty, the teenager is looking at a six-month licence disqualification.

