Police Union's Plan To Buy Wieambilla Property After Cop Shooting
Keeping it out of the hands of "evil"
Seven News
The Queensland Police Union has confirmed plans to buy the property where two police officers and an innocent neighbour were killed in a shooting last week.
Officers were sent to a Wieambilla property in regards to a missing person's case where later four officers became involved in the shootout by three conspiracy theorists.
Constable Matthew Arnold, 26, and Constable Rachel McCrow, 29, were killed “execution-style", while colleagues Constable Randall Kirk and Constable Keely Brough were injuried. A neighbour, Alan Dare, was the third to die in the shooting.
Stay up-to-date on the latest news with The National Briefing - keeping you in the loop with news as it hits:
The union wants the property to be transformed into a retreat or training centre, calling on the state government to make the purchase, confirming plans in a Facebook post.
Subscribe to The Briefing, Australia's fastest-growing news podcast on Listnr today. serves up the latest news headlines and a deep dive into a topic affecting you. All in under 20 minutes.