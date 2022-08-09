Police Urge For Witnesses Following Double Murder In Brisbane

Acacia Ridge CIB and Homicide Unit detectives are appealing to the public for information as part of Operation Uniform Bolar, the investigation into the alleged murder of two people at Stretton.

The incident which occurred in the early hours of August 8 is believed to have claimed the lives of Jifeng ‘Eileen’ Liu and her son, Wenhao Du, known as ‘Sam’.

It’s alleged police were called to a Coolidge Court property at approximately 9.40am, where a woman in her 40s and man in his 20s were located deceased.

A 49-year-old Stretton man was taken into custody at the scene and has since been charged with two counts of murder.

He is currently being treated for non-life-threatening injuries at the Princess Alexandra Hospital.

It is believed the parties were known to each other and resided at the Stretton address together, however Detective Superintendent Andrew Massingham said it was still being determined.

“Their relationship (between the man and the couple) is yet to be fully established,” he said.

“We do believe the 49-year-old male has a link to this address (but) as to whether the two persons that are victims are linked and in which way, we are still investigating that aspect of it.”

A kitchen knife and meat cleaver had been seized from the crime scene and will be used as evidence in court.

Police allege the man and woman were killed sometime after midnight, with the 49-year-old man allegedly leaving the property in a silver SUV at approximately 4.22am before returning at approximately 4.53am – the two victims found in nightwear.

Anyone with information, dashcam or CCTV footage that captures the movements of the vehicle in this time period or any suspicious behaviour in the area, is urged to contact police.

Massingham said police wanted to speak with any delivery drivers, couriers or people driving to work early who might have seen the vehicle or anything suspicious.

“There is also evidence … that he has changed clothes as well and left in the vehicle. We believe he was injured at that time,” he said.

The 49-year-old man was remanded in custody, with his matter next scheduled to be heard before Brisbane Magistrates Court on September 19.

