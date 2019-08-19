Police want more information over a man allegedly trying to steal cars in Parramatta Park on Saturday night.

Police are seeking information from the community following the arrest of a 25-year-old Innisfail man on Martyn Street at around 7pm on Saturday, August 17.

Police will allege the man approached a number of vehicles and opened drivers’ doors in an attempt to steal the cars.

Its alleged that he further created a traffic hazard by placing himself in the path of a moving vehicle.

Police first response officers took the man into custody after he was intercepted running along Grafton Street.

The man was charged with committing a public nuisance.

Police urge anyone who saw or was approached by the man to contact police and quote crime reference QP1901594775.

Police are particularly keen to speak to a bus driver who was also allegedly approached by the man.

The man is scheduled to appear in the Cairns Magistrates Court on September 2.