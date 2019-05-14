Police Warn Drivers Don't Sing The "Road Closure Blues"

Rolling road closures are coming into effect through Broadbeach today ahead of Blues On Broadbeach.

The free music festival runs from Thursday May 16 to Sunday May 19, with more than 170,000 spectators set to attend the 2019 edition.

As a result a number of roads around the event precinct will be closed from midday on Wednesday to 11am on Monday May 20.

Police also warn drivers should expect heavy delays and congestion through the Broadbeach CBD and surrounding streets, with a number of diversions to be put in place.

Road closures include:

• Surf Parade between Victoria Avenue and Queensland Avenue

• Queensland Avenue between Jubilee Avenue and Federation Avenue

• Victoria Avenue between Gold Coast Highway and Surf Parade

• Surf Parade between Victoria Avenue and Charles Avenue

• Local access only of Albert Avenue between Old Burleigh Road and Surf Parade

• Local access only of Surf Parade between Capricornia Avenue and Queensland Avenue

• Taxi rank will be relocated to Surf Parade bus-stop (between Victoria Avenue and Charles Avenue)

• Access to the Oasis Shopping Centre via Charles Avenue from 6pm, Thursday May 16 May to 2am, Monday May 20