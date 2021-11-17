Police Warn Protestors Ahead Of Freedom Rally As Covid Destroys Another Festival

Police have issued a warning to anyone thinking about joining a ‘mass day of action’ against mandatory Covid-19 vaccines in Hobart this weekend.

Freedom activists are planning protests nationwide calling for an end to vaccine mandates, lockdown measures and unlawful quarantine detention.

Authorities will be keeping a close eye on activity with demonstrators circulating flyers on social media and encrypted messaging app Telegram encouraging people to join the “Worldwide Rally for Freedom” on Saturday at noon.

Tasmania police have said they will not be tolerating any rule breakers.

“Tasmania Police is aware of the planned protest action and will closely monitor any activity on the day,” a spokesperson said.

“For those planning on attending, Tasmania Police recognises the right of an individual or group of individuals to protest peacefully and lawfully.

“There is no excuse however for unlawful acts in our community of any form, and this will not be tolerated.”

Meantime, tough Covid restrictions continue to wreak havoc on Tasmania's event circuit with Party in the Apocalypse Festival the latest affair forced to postpone.

Vibestown artistic director Jesse Higgs said it's tough planning a festival in Tasmania right now.

"You know, we focused on 'Party the Paddock' and other festivals," he said, "it been almost ten years now we've been doing this, and it’s been definitely some of the toughest experiences we've had in our careers".

"The last two years have really been a roller coaster" - Jesse Higgs

Party in the Apocalypse dates have changed to the 27th & 28th of December 2021.

