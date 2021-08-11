Police Warn South West Residents After Teenager Consumes Hallucinogenic Lollipop

WA police are warning residents over lollipops which are believed to be laced with hallucinogenics and are being distributed through the South West.

The warning comes after a teen consumed one of the lollipops and "wigged out" according to the teenagers parents.

The parents were quick to report the incident to police who have since issued a warning on social media.

Stay up-to-date on the latest news with The WA Briefing - keeping you in the loop with the region's breaking news as it hits.

"WA police have been made aware of lollipops in the local community which can cause adverse reactions such as hallucinations and vomiting which may require hospitalisation," the post said.

Acting Inspector Jeremy Davies said they are currently testing the lollipops to determine which illicit substance they contain.

"The lollipops that were seized yesterday are going to undergo some testing to determine what they are made of," he said.

"We just wanted to put a warning out to be vigilant that these substances are out there."

The name of the town where the lollipops have been distributed has not yet been named but Inspector Davies is still urging people from across the south-west to be careful.

"If you're a parent be vigilant. We're not sure exactly where they have come from … we are looking into that," he said.

"If anyone has any they can hand them in to any local police station."

Stay up-to-date on the latest news with Your Morning Agenda - supported by a network of local journalists from all major Australian cities, ensuing timely and first hand insights on local stories:

Download LiSTNR and enjoy a new world of audio. All your favourite shows and stations in one library.