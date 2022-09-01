Police Warn Young Drivers To Give The Boot To Drink Driving Amid Footy Finals

It’s footy finals season, and while it’s a time for celebrations, Victoria Police is warning young drivers and their football clubs about the dangers of drink driving.

Police are engaging with Victorian football clubs and leagues to ensure precautions are in place so that players and supporters enjoy the celebrations safely.

Clubs and parents in local football communities are encouraged to arrange alternative transport options so players can celebrate with their teammates and travel home safely from end of season functions, reducing the risk of driving whilst impaired.

Police communication with the clubs comes as one on five drink drivers detected on Victorian roads are aged 25 years and under.

Analysis from Victoria Police also show 20 per cent of drivers detected over the prescribed limit between April 2021 and March 2022 fell into the younger age bracket.

It’s been identified that drivers are miscalculating how much alcohol they’ve consumed as one of the most common reasons given to police for being over the limit.

This suggests drivers are choosing to risk having a few drinks before getting behind the wheel rather than remaining sober or using alternative transport when drinking.

Drivers aged under 26 or subject to zero blood alcohol content conditions receive an on-the-spot $555 fine and six-month licence disqualification for a first offence, while novice drivers receive an on-the-spot fine of $462 and a three-month licence disqualification.

Acting Assistant Commissioner Justin Goldsmith, Road Policing Command said police are hoping to educate young people that driving and consuming alcohol do not mix.

“The message is simple – drinking and driving don’t mix. We need young people to recognise this and separate the behaviour,” he said.

“Far too often we hear from drivers that they thought they’d be okay to drive after one or two drinks.

"The safest option is – if you’re going to drink, don’t drive; or if you’re going to drive, don’t drink.

“End of football season celebrations are commonly associated with social events and alcohol consumption, so if you’re planning to drink, just leave the car at home and arrange a designated driver or utilise alternative transport methods”

Goldsmith said police are also encouraging parents to help plan safe ways of commuting to events to ensure young drivers are not tempted to get behind the feel under the influence.

“We’re also appealing to parents to speak to their kids about planning safe ways to get home before going out, so they’re not tempted to drink and drive,” he said.

“Drink and drug driving won’t be tolerated under any circumstances.

“The penalties are significant, and you will be caught – so why risk it?”

Police will continue its road safety focus over the coming weeks, with drink and drug driving to be targeted in the lead up to Operation Scoreboard, a state-wide road policing effort set to take place over the AFL Grand Final long weekend in September.

