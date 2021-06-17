Police Working To Determine Motive For Brisbane Murder

Detectives are still working to determine the motive of a murder in Newmarket on Wednesday night, saying there were no current DVOs between the pair and nothing to suggest a history of family violence.

53-year-old Bonita Vivien Coue has been charged with murder after allegedly stabbing her estranged partner, 51-year-old Kerry Rooney.

It's alleged the ex-wife ambushed him in a premeditated attack - throwing bleach in his face before stabbing him multiple times.

Ms Coue appeared in Brisbane Magistrates Court on Thursday and her matter has been adjourned to July 12 after she made no plea and refused to seek legal advice.

