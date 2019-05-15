Police Yet to Lay Charges Over Last Weeks Attempted Armed Robbery of Federal Hotel

Police are yet to lay charges in relation to last week's break and enter of Toowoomba’s Federal Hotel, however police say that a number of persons of interest have assisted them with their enquiries.

Police located two firearms in home raids conducted in Toowoomba, they believe to have been used in the brazen break-in.

Detective Inspector Lew Strohfeldt says police would like anyone with any information to please contact them:

POLICELINK: 131.444

CRIMESTOPPERS: 1800.333.000

Missed today's show? Catch up here!

Make sure you download the Triple M app on iTunes or Google Play to stay across all our best stuff!