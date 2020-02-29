Ponga Isn't A Million Dollar Player: Wendell Sailor

Triple M's Wendell Sailor says Kalyn Ponga is not worth the 4.5 million dollars reportedly on offer from the Newcastle Knights. The Knights have left the door open for the NRL poster-boy to resign as one of the league's most expensive players, but Wendell says Ponga isn't worth it.

On 'Burley Curly with Wendell Sailor', the Dead Set Legend was questioned by Gus Worland and Jude Bolton on Newcastle's expensive offer, comparing him to previous 'million-dollar players'.

Is Ponga worth 4.5 million? Does Ponga's brand value expand his worth?

Wendell ALSO made some bold predictions about the best current hooker for the Tigers, Flanagan as head coach of the Dragons, the wrestle in the NRL, the significance of the Charity Shield and Latrell Mitchell's game time in preview of Saturday's matchup.

