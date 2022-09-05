Poor Academic Performances And Cyberbullying At Forefront Of Labor Phone Ban

Phones would be banned in NSW high schools to improve learning and social development if Labor gains power at the State Election next March.

With phones already banned in primary schools, the Labor policy would extend from that into high schools addressing concerns that phone use is negatively affecting academic performances and increasing students’ exposure to cyberbullying.

The policy would support the plea of tens of thousands of parents who have signed a petition to ban phones usage at school.

Opposition leader Chris Minns told The Daily Telegraph his policy would “help teachers to teach and students to learn in a focused and supportive environment.”

“Our kids are the first generation to be fully immersed in this technology, so we cannot be sure what the impacts will be on their young, developing minds,” he said.

NSW currently sits 23rd in reading, 31st in maths and 23rd in science compared to other countries in the Programme for International Student Assessment rankings.

Minns told 2GB schools will be able to determine the way the ban is enforced.

“Whether they collect all mobile phones at the beginning of the day or they just make it a blanket rule that you cannot take it out of your bag while class is in session,” he said.

