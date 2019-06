Gorden Tallis has taken aim at the NRL for playing the 2020 (and possibly the 2021) Grand Final at the Sydney Cricket Ground.

With the upgrading of ANZ and Sydney Football Stadiums, the NRL are set to take the game's decider to the SCG.

This has angered the raging bull taking aim at the NRL "for turning their back on Queensland."

However, fellow Triple M Sunday NRL panelist Paul Kent hit back absolutely unloading on Tallis, saying the NRL Grand Final MUST stay in Sydney.

