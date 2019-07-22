Poor Old Scott Thompson Has Suffered An Injury You Wouldn't Wish On Your Worst Enemy

As if the free kick he conceded in the last couple of minutes wasn't enough of a kick in the nuts.

Scott Thompson is in doubt to play this weekend against West Coast after rupturing a testis during the third term against Brisbane on Saturday night.

He played out the game but needed a minor procedure to repair the injury, spending the day at the Epworth Hospital.

“Scott was hit inadvertently by a player’s heel to the groin region in the third quarter, but battled through,” North's general manager of football Cameron Joyce said.

“He came off the ground for treatment for about ten minutes, and managed to play out the game. He was monitored by our medical staff throughout the night.

“We planned for him to go straight to the Epworth after we landed in Melbourne on Sunday afternoon to see a specialist.”