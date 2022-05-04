Pop Culture Trivia Night
A great night out for a great cause!
Hervey bay trivia night presents.
POP Culture Charity Trivia Night.
28th of May 2022
$120 per table – tables can be up to 6 people.
Extra Seat can be added for $20
Max 7 people
Doors open from 5pm trivia starts 6:30pm
45 min dinner break/Raffles at 7:30pm
No outside food Permitted inside rsl.
Food options available from café/Bistro
$1500 guaranteed in cash and prizes on the night
With a massive $600 guaranteed first prize to the winning trivia team.
Also Prizes for 2nd, 3rd, and 4th.
Tables are themed with a Pop Culture Theme.
As you book a table you choose your theme from the list below.
The Cast of Grease
The Jetsons
The Simpsons
1990's WWF Wrestlers
X-men
Fantastic 4 + villains
Sesame street
Batman + Villains -
Guardians of the Galaxy
Toy Story
Austin Powers + villans / Characters
the 80's ( Famous Sports,music,Movie stars.) –
Looney Tunes Characters -
Superman + villains
Spiderman + Villains
Wizard of Oz -
The Addams Family -
Walking Dead Characters –
The matrix –
Alice In Wonderland –
Disney Characters -
The 70's (Famous Sports,music,Movie stars)
Flintstones
Dragon Ball Z
Scooby doo -
Game of Thrones
Sailor Moon
Space Jam
the 90's ( Famous Sports,music,Movie stars.) –
Star Wars -
Abba
The Beatles
Harry Potter
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles
Avengers -
Stranger Things Characters
Super Mario Brothers -
ACDC - Rock Band
Guns and Roses - Rock Band
Kiss
Quentin Tarantino Movies –
Ghostbusters –
Harlem Globetrotters –
The 60’s
The Rocky Horror –
The Vikings –
James bond –
Gatsby and gangsters –
Or Suggest us your theme to add to our booking lists !
See the Hervey bay RSL front desk to book a table.
Come dressed as your tables theme!
$150 prize for best themed table
$50 Rsl Card for best Fancy dressed person
10 x $20 RSL card lucky door prizes on the night.
Raffles on the night.
All money raised will go to United Warriors Football Club
https://www.facebook.com/UnitedWarriorsFootballClub
Check out the Costume Cottage for your dress up needs for the Pop Culture Trivia Night !