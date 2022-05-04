Pop Culture Trivia Night

Hervey bay trivia night presents.

POP Culture Charity Trivia Night.

28th of May 2022

$120 per table – tables can be up to 6 people.

Extra Seat can be added for $20

Max 7 people



Doors open from 5pm trivia starts 6:30pm

45 min dinner break/Raffles at 7:30pm

No outside food Permitted inside rsl.

Food options available from café/Bistro



$1500 guaranteed in cash and prizes on the night

With a massive $600 guaranteed first prize to the winning trivia team.

Also Prizes for 2nd, 3rd, and 4th.

Tables are themed with a Pop Culture Theme.

As you book a table you choose your theme from the list below.

The Cast of Grease

The Jetsons

The Simpsons

1990's WWF Wrestlers

X-men

Fantastic 4 + villains

Sesame street

Batman + Villains -

Guardians of the Galaxy

Toy Story

Austin Powers + villans / Characters

the 80's ( Famous Sports,music,Movie stars.) –

Looney Tunes Characters -

Superman + villains

Spiderman + Villains

Wizard of Oz -

The Addams Family -

Walking Dead Characters –

The matrix –

Alice In Wonderland –

Disney Characters -

The 70's (Famous Sports,music,Movie stars)

Flintstones

Dragon Ball Z

Scooby doo -

Game of Thrones

Sailor Moon

Space Jam

the 90's ( Famous Sports,music,Movie stars.) –

Star Wars -

Abba

The Beatles

Harry Potter

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles

Avengers -

Stranger Things Characters

Super Mario Brothers -

ACDC - Rock Band

Guns and Roses - Rock Band

Kiss

Quentin Tarantino Movies –

Ghostbusters –

Harlem Globetrotters –

The 60’s

The Rocky Horror –

The Vikings –

James bond –

Gatsby and gangsters –



Or Suggest us your theme to add to our booking lists !

See the Hervey bay RSL front desk to book a table.

Come dressed as your tables theme!

$150 prize for best themed table

$50 Rsl Card for best Fancy dressed person

10 x $20 RSL card lucky door prizes on the night.

Raffles on the night.

All money raised will go to United Warriors Football Club

https://www.facebook.com/UnitedWarriorsFootballClub



