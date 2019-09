If you're a fan of good old fashioned Hawkers markets like most of us, well, we have some good news.

Every Friday from last week until October 12, there's a pop-up Hawkers market happening in Perth's Barrack Square, offering all sorts of treats and delights.

We're talking Mexican, Spanish, Japanese, Brazilian, Lebanese and more.

Details at the City Of Perth website and yes, we'd like satay sauce with that!